Pirates minor league report: August 11, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 11:36 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 65-53) lost 3-2 to Pawtucket (Red Sox), after giving up three unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings. RHP J.T. Brubaker (7-3, 3.12 ERA) allowed just one run in six and two-thirds innings on five hits with five strikeouts in a no decision. RHP Steven Brault (0-1, 6.75) was responisble for the loss after giving up two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning pitched. 1B Jose Osuna (.315) and 3B Max Moroff (.245) both recorded an RBI.

Next: Sunday vs. Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 62-52) swept Erie (Tigers) in a doubleheader. The Curve scored five first-inning runs to build a insurmountable advantage over the SeaWolves, which lead them to a 6-4, game one victory. A double from DH Jordan George (.286) and a single from CF Bryan Reynolds (.289) each knocked in two runs while a double from LF Logan Hill (.226) scored one in the first inning. Reynolds finished 3 for 4 with a run scored. Hill went 2 for 3 while George went 1 for 3 with a run scored. RHP Luis Escobar (3-0, 5.33 ERA) recorded the victory despite almost losing the lead by giving up four fourth-inning runs. He pitched five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. RHP Matt Eckelman (4-1, 2.35 ERA) recorded his seventh save this season. The Curve trailed by two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in game two before a three-run triple from SS Cole Tucker (.256) finished off a four-run sixth to give Altoona the 4-2 lead and the win. Tucker finished 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. LHP Cam Vieaux (8-3, 3.61 ERA) went six innings, allowing six runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks for the win. RHP Tate Scioneaux (2-2, 5.22 ERA) recorded his seventh save this season.

Next: Sunday vs. Erie, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 50-61) fell 5-2 to Tampa (Yankees). RHP Gavin Wallace (2-2, 5.36 ERA) allowed nine hits and gave up two earned runs in six innings despite striking out five batters and walking just one to record the defeat. LF Lucas Tancas (.218) went 1 for 2 with a double while CF Casey Hughston (.195) was the lone Marauder to bat in a run, going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Next: Sunday vs. Tampa, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 59-54) defeated Rome (Braves) 8-2. The Power outscored the Braves 7-1 in the last two innings which included an eighth-inning two-run double and ninth-inning grand slam from DH Deon Stafford Jr. (.266). Stafford’s hits were part of a three-run eighth and four-run ninth to solidify a West Virginia victory. Stafford went 3 for 5 at the plate with six RBIs. RHP Hunter Stratton (5-5, 4.57 ERA) allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings with three strikeouts and walks to earn the victory. RHP Beau Sulser (5-7, 2.50 ERA) recorded his sixth save this season.

Next: Sunday at Rome, 2 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 19-35) beat Aberdeen (Orioles), 14-7. Zack Kone went 4 for 5 with four runs scored and a double. Travis Swaggerty went 1 for 4 and scored twice. Erich Weiss had two hits in five at-bats, two doubles and two runs scores.

Next: Sunday vs. Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-33) Swept Windy City in a doubleheader. The Wild Things won game one, 4-3, and game two, 5-0. 2B Carter McEachern (.269) hit a walkoff single with the bases loaded to win game one while RHP Jake Belinda (1-0, 5.06) threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and two hits allowed, to earn the game two victory for Washington.

Next: Sunday vs. Windy City, 5:30 p.m.

