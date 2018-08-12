Pirates notebook: Francisco Cervelli gets day off after another shot to head

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates had three catchers on their roster Sunday when they met the San Francisco Giants after Francisco Cervelli, who has been placed on the concussion disabled list four times in the past two seasons, was hit in the mask with a foul tip Saturday night.

Cervelli was not placed on the disabled list Sunday, but Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis for the third time this season. Elias Diaz was the starting catcher.

“We’re going to take as many precautionary measures as we can when he does take the field behind the plate and continue to be cautious as he takes foul balls off the mask,” Pirates assistant general manager Kevin Graves said on KDKA-FM before the game.

“We are comfortable he is in a good place with respect to his long-term health.”

Nonetheless, Stallings’ presence indicated the Pirates wanted to keep Cervelli off the field Sunday. The Pirates are off Monday, so he will get at least two days to recover from Saturday’s incident.

Cervelli has been one of the Pirates’ most productive run producers this season, with 11 home runs (tied for third on the team) and 47 RBIs (fourth) while hitting .257. He has started three games at first base recently to keep his bat in the lineup and protect him from hits to the head at catcher.

“We do believe Francisco Cervelli will take the field consistently, but we also want to be cautious, we want to be thorough to be sure (manager Clint Hurdle) and the staff are as protected as possible.”

Why Holmes?

Graves also addressed the decision to recall Clay Holmes from Indianapolis to pitch Friday against the Giants. The Pirates lost, 13-10, while Holmes allowed eight hits, four walks and seven runs before the end of the third inning.

Graves said Pirates management wanted to give the three starting pitchers who worked the series in Colorado – Joe Musgrove, Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer – an additional day of rest. Especially considering they faced a strong Rockies lineup in hitter-friendly Coors Field while dealing with the altitude in Denver. Taillon threw 107 pitches in a complete-game victory.

“If you were to ask guys on the staff, anecdotally, about the challenges of recovering from a start in Coors, as well as our (pitchers), more objectively with biometric measures, that it does a pose a challenge to bounce back and recover coming out of that park,” Graves said.

He said management walks a fine line in trying to compete on a given day and keeping the team prepared to chase a playoff berth through September.

“We’ll get a feel for that over the next few starts,” Graves said.

He added the Pirates are in a “unique position” to make such a move considering they have “high-quality depth options in Holmes and Nick Kingham.” Holmes had been pitching well in Indianapolis and in his previous major-league start against the Milwaukee Brewers in July.

Graves didn’t rule out using similar strategy in the future, but the team will assess it on a “case-by-case basis.”

Starting pitchers Trevor Williams and Musgrove worked on five days’ rest Saturday and Sunday. Williams pitched seven shut-out innings in a 4-0 victory.

Rodriguez sticks around

Graves also said Sean Rodriguez, who is hitting .163 and was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained left abdomen, remains an important part of the organization.

“We were not at all ready to move on from Sean Rodriguez, given the impact that he has on our big-league club, on our clubhouse and throughout our organization.

“He’s a guy we feel is a big component on our team and our organization as we push for a postseaon spot.”

Personnel moves

The Pirates completed several transactions in recent days, including optioning outfielder Jordan Luplow to Indianapolis to make room for Stallings.

They also recalled pitchers Buddy Boshers and Michael Feliz from Triple-A and sent down pitchers Holmes and Casey Sadler. Boshers, who was claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros last week, will give the Pirates a left-handed arm in the bullpen.

Also, Triple-A outfielder Chris Bostick was traded to the Miami Marlins for cash, Graves said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.