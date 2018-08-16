Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

With Jordy Mercer out, Pirates bring 1st-round pick Kevin Newman to majors

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was sent to minor league camp in the first round of cuts today in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was sent to minor league camp in the first round of cuts today in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 7 hours ago

After trading away first-round picks from two of their past six drafts in recent weeks, the Pittsburgh Pirates promoted another first-rounder from that time span to the majors on Thursday.

The 19 th pick of the 2015 draft, shortstop Kevin Newman, had his contract purchased by the Pirates hours before the opener of a four-game series against the first-place Chicago Cubs.

“It’s a dream come true,” Newman told reporters hours after his Thursday morning arrival in Pittsburgh. “This is what every baseball player strives for and wants to get to. And to be here and be in this clubhouse with these guys, it’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

Newman’s arrival was necessitated – and perhaps bumped up a bit – by a left calf strain suffered by starting shortstop Jordy Mercer during Tuesday’s game in Minnesota.

Mercer, the Pirates’ six-year starting shortstop who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, is a free agent after the season. Newman is the top internal option as his successor.

But in the immediate, with the Pirates still clinging to wild-card hopes despite a three-game losing streak and seven losses in their past 11 games, Newman provides depth with Mercer out.

“He’s the most dependable shortstop that we can call up,” manager Clint Hurdle told reporters before Thursday’s game. “He gives us another option to play shortstop at this time. With the volume of work he’s gotten from opening day til now, he’s improved every facet of his game. He hasn’t blinked when other people were called up.

“The bat to ball, the base-stealing ability, the baserunning ability, and he’s a dependable defender.”

Newman, 25, hit .302 with a .758 OPS, 30 doubles, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 28 stolen bases while playing mostly shortstop in 109 games this season for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Ranked a top-10 prospect in the organization before the season began by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Newman leads the International League in steals and runs (74) and he is second in doubles and fifth in batting average.

Newman has a .336 average and .866 OPS this season against lefthanded pitching. The Pirates face four lefty starters against the Cubs this weekend.

Newman was not in the lineup Thursday; recent acquisition Adeiny Hechavarria was at shortstop. Hurdle said “the game will reveal opportunities” for playing Newman.

This season was the first as part of the organization in which Newman played any position other than shortstop. He made 21 of his 103 starts at second base.

While initially that could have been interpreted as a signal the Pirates were apprehensive about Newman’s ability to be a major-league shortstop, Newman has by all indications made strides defensively in 2018.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of time (spent),” Newman said. “The coaching staff down there has given us a tremendous amount of their time hitting us groundballs when we needed it, and it shows. We were able to improve a lot of aspects of our game.”

In other roster moves Thursday, the Pirates recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow and optioned catcher Jacob Stallings back to Triple-A.

To clear space on the 40-man roster for Newman, right-hander Casey Sadler was designated for assignment.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me