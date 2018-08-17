Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates send minor-league third baseman Apostel to Rangers to complete Kela trade

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

The Pirates on Friday completed their trade-deadline deal for reliever Keone Kela, sending rookie-level third baseman Sherten Apostel to the Texas Rangers as the player to be named later in the trade.

Apostel, 19, signed with the Pirates for $200,000 in 2015 as an international free agent out of Curacao.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Apostel was hitting .259 with a .406 on-base percentage, seven doubles, seven homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League.

The Pirates previously sent minor-league pitcher Taylor Hearn to the Rangers for Kela, who in six appearances since the trade has allowed one run in six innings pitched, with six strikeouts.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

