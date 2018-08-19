Clint Hurdle sees bright future for Pirates' pitching staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the recent efforts from his starting pitchers – and the advantages of their youth – offer hope for the future.

But he also wants you to know that he is not surprised to see it, even if others are.

“We’ve been having great hope. We’ve be…en the first believers of the hope,” he said. “This hasn’t caught us off guard. It hasn’t caught the pitchers off guard.

“They’ve been building together, growing together. It started in spring training.”

Reaching the playoffs is a longshot this season, and Hurdle didn’t address the possibility Sunday. But he said, “Is the future bright? I believe so. Off the mound, I believe it’s as bright as it’s ever been since I’ve been here.”

— Jameson Taillon, 26, made his 25 th start Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, and he made only 25 last season. In his past 14, dating to May 27, he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of them. Included in that grouping are seven victories on his ledger, an eight-inning shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals and a 10-strikeout performance against the Milwaukee Brewers.

— Trevor Williams, 26, has allowed only three earned run in his past six starts.

— Joe Musgrove, 25, has given up eight earned runs in his past five, dropping his ERA to a team-low among starters 3.31.

No matter how this season turns out, the experience gained by those three, plus the expected contributions of Chris Archer, who turns 30 next month, may pay dividends in 2019.

“When you can put men in place and the continuity of starts … you develop those opportunities to dig deeper, to peel back layers, to ask more questions,” Hurdle said. “They have more input, they have more information. They have a better a rolladex of league awareness, swing awareness, players.

“Experience in many ways is the best teacher; sometimes it’s the only teacher.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.