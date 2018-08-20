Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates, Cubs to meet in 2019 Little League Classic

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The Pirates’ Kevin Newman slides into Cubs cacher Willson Contreras during the seventh inning Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates’ Adam Frazier gets a hero’s welcome after his walk-off home run defeated the Cubs, 2-1 in 11 innings, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Sunday that the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will play in the 2019 Little League Classic.

Manfred made the announcement during ESPN’s telecast of the 2018 edition of the game

The game will be played Aug. 18 at Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies played in the 2018 game, which was Sunday.

The Pirates defeated St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in 2017.

