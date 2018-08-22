Pirates' power shortage by the numbers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With one swing of the bat Tuesday night, Gregory Polanco saved the Pirates from a mathematical embarrassment that is almost hard to believe.

Before their 6-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Pirates had been shut out 14 times. Polanco’s home run leading off the ninth avoided No. 15, which would have been nearly 25 percent of the team’s 64 losses — one in every four.

Still, the bats have gone silent — one meaningless run changes nothing — just when it appeared the team might make a run for the playoffs.

Playoffs?

The team is 8-12 since the trading deadline, which was supposed to launch a postseason drive.

How bad has it been over the past six games (two of which the team actually won)? Here are six numbers that tell a story:

.230: The Pirates don’t have many power hitters — they are 22nd in the majors with only 129 home runs in 127 games — so they depend on Polanco and Starling Marte.

Marte hasn’t started two of the past six games, and Polanco finally hit his first home run this month Tuesday. Overall, they hit .230 (nine for 39).

56: The number of scoreless innings the Pirates have recorded over the past 60, including the final five in Minnesota last Wednesday. How many of those innings had a crooked number in them? One: the second inning Saturday, when they scored three times (a bonanza these days). They’ve scored six in six games.

14: The number of times the team has hit into a double play. It only happened once Tuesday but seven times Friday. The Elias Sports Bureau said the Chicago Cubs became the third team in MLB history to turn seven in a nine-inning game, joining the San Francisco Giants in 1969 and the Philadelphia Athletics in 1942.

5 in 5: The number of runs Pirates pitchers allowed in five games before Tuesday. It’s happened in Pittsburgh one other time — July 13-18, 1888, when the Pirates were called the Alleghenys.

9: The combined total of runs scored in the four-game series with the Cubs. Elias Sports Bureau reported no two teams have combined for nine runs or fewer in a four-game series since Aug. 1-3, 1958 (St. Louis Cardinals and Pirates).

.079: The most telling statistic of all, the Pirates’ batting average with runners in scoring position (3 for 38). The Pirates have turned into a team of teasers.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.