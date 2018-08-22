Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates open, close 2019 season against Reds

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Pirates outfielders Corey Dickerson and Austin Meadows celebrate after defeating the Reds at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Corey Dickerson and Austin Meadows celebrate after defeating the Reds at PNC Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

After rare openers at American League teams each of the past two years, the first game of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2019 season will be a very familiar one.

For the 30 th time, the Pirates’ first game of a season will be against the Cincinnati Reds. The teams will play Thursday, March 28 at Great American Ballpark, the Pirates announced Wednesday in releasing the dates for next season’s full schedule.

The Pirates will play the Reds in seven of their first 10 games of the season; a four-game series with Cincinnati follows the three games against the Cardinals. The season also ends with three games against the Reds at PNC Park.

The Pirates’ 2016 opening day was at Boston’s Fenway Park; this season, their first game was at Detroit.

In addition to the so-called natural-rival Tigers, the AL West comprises the 2019 Interleague opponents for the Pirates. Oakland, Texas and Seattle visit PNC Park while the Pirates will play at the Angels and Astros.

As was recently announced , for the second time in three years PNC Park will host just 80 games; an 81 st “home” game will again be played at Williamsport (Aug. 18 against the Cubs) as part of the Little League Classic.

The full schedule is available here .

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me