Pirates minor league report: Aug. 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 69-60) lost 5-4 to Louisville (Reds) after giving up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. RHP Jesus Liranzo (2-3, 4.04 ERA) allowed four runs on a hit and three walks with three strikeouts in one and two-thirds innings to earn the loss. RF Eric Wood (.248) went 1 for 4 with a home run. 3B Jose Osuna (.319) went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Next: Saturday at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 71-56) lost 3-1 to Richmond (Giants). SS Cole Tucker (.252) went 3 for 5 with a stolen base, his 31st this season. RF Logan Hill (.238) and CF Bryan Reynolds (.294) each went 2 for 4, but it was Hill who batted in the Curve’s lone run. RHP Dario Agrazal (5-4, 2.74 ERA) gave up three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings to earn the loss. Altoona pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts.

Next: Saturday doubleheader vs. Richmond, game one at 4 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-67) was postponed because of rain. The game against Dunedin (Blue Jays) is to be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader. RHP Mike Wallace (5-10, 4.85 ERA) is the Marauder’s expected game one starting pitcher, and RHP Evan Piechota (0-4, 4.78 ERA) for game two.

Next: Saturday doubleheader vs. Dunedin, game one at 5 p.m.