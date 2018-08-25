Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sen. John McCain has died at 81
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 69-62) lost 4-2 to Louisville (Reds). LHP Buddy Boshers (0-1, 6.00 ERA) took the loss after allowing two eighth-inning runs, including the go-ahead run. RF Eric Wood (.249) went 1 for 3 with a home run. 3B Jose Osuna (.323) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Next: Sunday at Louisville, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 72-56) swept Richmond (Giants) in a doubleheader. Curve won Game 1, 9-2, and shut out the Flying Squirrels in game two, 3-0. All but one Altoona batter recorded a hit in the opener. RF Logan Hill (.239) had a two-run single for Altoona in the bottom of the first. Hill finished with three RBIs. CF Bryan Reynolds (.297) went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. SS Cole Tucker (.254) went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 2.33 ERA) pitched a complete game, albeit in a doubleheader-shortened seven innings. Marvel allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win. In Game 2, RHP Scooter Hightower (1-1, 2.78 ERA) gave up just two hits in six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Hill went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Next: Sunday vs. Richmond, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-67) was postponed to by rain for the second straight day.

Next: Sunday doubleheader vs. Dunedin (Blue Jays), game one at noon

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 65-59) won 7-6 over Rome (Braves). RHP Samuel Reyes (3-3, 2.92 ERA) allowed four earned runs on seven hits with a walk with two strikeouts but still earned the victory. C Keon Stafford (.262) went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. Francis Del Orbe got the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief and yielding one earned run. Connor Loeprich pitched a scoreless inning for his fifth save.

Next: Sunday at Rome, 2 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 26-41) won 7-6 over Mahoning Valley (Indians). RF Brett Kinneman (.236) went 2 for 5 with a homer (his third), double and three RBIs. His homer was a two-run shot in the top of the ninth. LF Daniel Amaral (.229) hit his fifth homer, and 3B Mike Gretler (.277) hit his first.

Next: Sunday vs. Auburn (Nationals), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 50-39) Lost 5-2 to Lake Erie. CF James Harris (.309) went 2 for 5 with a homer, his 15th. Starter Chase Cunningham (7-6, 4.55) took the loss, giving up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Lake Erie, 5:30 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me