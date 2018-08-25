Pirates minor league report: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 69-62) lost 4-2 to Louisville (Reds). LHP Buddy Boshers (0-1, 6.00 ERA) took the loss after allowing two eighth-inning runs, including the go-ahead run. RF Eric Wood (.249) went 1 for 3 with a home run. 3B Jose Osuna (.323) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Next: Sunday at Louisville, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 72-56) swept Richmond (Giants) in a doubleheader. Curve won Game 1, 9-2, and shut out the Flying Squirrels in game two, 3-0. All but one Altoona batter recorded a hit in the opener. RF Logan Hill (.239) had a two-run single for Altoona in the bottom of the first. Hill finished with three RBIs. CF Bryan Reynolds (.297) went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. SS Cole Tucker (.254) went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 2.33 ERA) pitched a complete game, albeit in a doubleheader-shortened seven innings. Marvel allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win. In Game 2, RHP Scooter Hightower (1-1, 2.78 ERA) gave up just two hits in six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Hill went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Next: Sunday vs. Richmond, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-67) was postponed to by rain for the second straight day.

Next: Sunday doubleheader vs. Dunedin (Blue Jays), game one at noon

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 65-59) won 7-6 over Rome (Braves). RHP Samuel Reyes (3-3, 2.92 ERA) allowed four earned runs on seven hits with a walk with two strikeouts but still earned the victory. C Keon Stafford (.262) went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. Francis Del Orbe got the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief and yielding one earned run. Connor Loeprich pitched a scoreless inning for his fifth save.

Next: Sunday at Rome, 2 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 26-41) won 7-6 over Mahoning Valley (Indians). RF Brett Kinneman (.236) went 2 for 5 with a homer (his third), double and three RBIs. His homer was a two-run shot in the top of the ninth. LF Daniel Amaral (.229) hit his fifth homer, and 3B Mike Gretler (.277) hit his first.

Next: Sunday vs. Auburn (Nationals), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 50-39) Lost 5-2 to Lake Erie. CF James Harris (.309) went 2 for 5 with a homer, his 15th. Starter Chase Cunningham (7-6, 4.55) took the loss, giving up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Lake Erie, 5:30 p.m.