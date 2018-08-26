Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Chris Archer pounded by Brewers; Pirates' defensive near-misses contribute to loss

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
The Brewers’ Orlando Arcia jumps over the Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli to turn a double play during the sixth inning Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee.
The Brewers’ Orlando Arcia jumps over the Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli to turn a double play during the sixth inning Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran, right, slides into home safely past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran, right, slides into home safely past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) is congratulated by manager Clint Hurdle after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) is congratulated by manager Clint Hurdle after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Updated 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE — Chris Archer blamed nobody but himself for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina hit two-run homers in the third inning, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and the Brewers beat the Pirates, 7-4, on Sunday.

The Brewers rocked Archer (4-7) for six runs and six hits in the third, when two close calls in the outfield started the trouble for Pittsburgh.

“I didn’t execute,” Archer said. “Five consecutive hits. I didn’t throw the ball where I wanted to, and they capitalized on every single one. One or two mistakes, that’s OK. A six-run inning is inexcusable.”

A pair of fine defensive efforts by the Pirates came up short and set the stage for the Brewers’ big inning.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco had the ball pop out of his glove on a long sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar. Center fielder Starling Marte raced and dove for Travis Shaw’s sinking liner, but the ball trickled free for a double. Ryan Braun followed with an RBI single.

“There are tipping points in the game every day,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Those were a couple of them, for sure.”

Still, he praised the defensive effort.

“The one that cracked my heart a little bit was Marte laying out in center field, catching the ball, but it rolled out of his glove,” Hurdle said. “He gave his best effort. It was everything you want to see from a guy who’s won a Gold Glove.”

Even Brewers manager Craig Counsell tipped his cap to Marte.

“He made a great attempt to make a great play,” Counsell said. “Travis hit a ball hard, and Marte made a great effort.”

Schoop hit a solo shot in the seventh off Nick Kingham, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chase Anderson (9-7) cruised through the first four innings for Milwaukee. He allowed Adeiny Hechavarria’s two-out RBI double in the fifth, then fell apart in the sixth.

Adam Frazier, who hit a three-run homer in the Pirates’ 9-1 win Saturday night, teed off on Anderson for a two-run shot, and Polanco followed with a solo drive that pulled the Pirates to 6-4. A single by Francisco Cervelli chased Anderson with nobody out and brought on Josh Hader.

Corey Dickerson grounded to second baseman Schoop, who tossed to shortstop Orlando Arcia at second. Cervelli slid into Arcia as he made the relay throw to first. Second base umpire D.J. Reyburn called Cervelli out for interference and gave the Brewers a double play. Elias Diaz grounded out to end the inning.

Hader followed with a 1-2-3 seventh, and Joakim Soria worked around two infield throwing errors in the eighth. Jeremy Jeffress, who blew a save Friday night, pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Archer, who exited his previous start against Atlanta after four innings with left leg discomfort, walked two and struck out five in his second career start against Milwaukee. His first, a 2-1 victory, came as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last August.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me