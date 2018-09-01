Pirates deal David Freese to Dodgers for minor leaguer
Updated 5 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for infielder David Freese.
“We made the difficult decision to trade David to give him an opportunity to pursue a World Series championship this season,” Huntington said in a statement. “We truly appreciate all that David has contributed to the Pirates these three seasons and wish him well.
“This move will free up valuable playing time for some of our younger players while clearing some salary. We are also pleased to add a player with interesting power, athleticism and defensive versatility to our system in Valdez.”
The 20-year-old Valdez hit .230 (47 for 204) with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 60 games this season with the Dominican Summer League Dodgers.
Freese joined the Pirates as a free agent in March 2016. The former World Series MVP hit .270 with 32 home runs and 148 RBIs in 364 games (1,100 at-bats) for the Pirates. This season, he was hitting .283 with nine homers and 41 RBIs in 93 games (237 at-bats).