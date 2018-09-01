Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates minor league report: Aug. 31, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 12:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 71-66) lost 6-5 to Lousiville (Reds) after allowing two runs in the top of the ninth inning. RHP Damien Magnifico (3-4, 3.57 ERA) pitched the last three innings, but gave up two runs, including the go-ahead score, on two hits to record the loss. He also struckout three batters. 2B Kevin Kramer (.310) went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs.

NEXT: Saturday vs. Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 76-59) won 9-5 over Bowie (Orioles) in 11 innings. The Curve scored five runs in the top of the 11th inning, including four go-ahead runs. DH Jin-De Jhang (.304) went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (.304) went 4 for 6 with three runs scored and an RBI. RHP Matt Eckelman (1-1, 1.52 ERA) recorded the victory after pitching two scoreless innings in the ninth and tenth, allowing a hit and two walks with a strikeout.

NEXT: Saturday at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 55-72) lost 19-2 to Tampa (Yankees). The Tarpons scored runs in every inning but the first and last. RHP Mike Wallace (4-10, 6.16 ERA) relieved RHP Pedro Vasquez after one inning. Wallace then allowed 12 runs, including four home runs, on 13 hits and two walks in two innings to earn the loss. 1B Albert Baur (.281) went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and an RBI along with two runs scored.

NEXT: Saturday at Tampa, 3 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 70-60) lost 4-3 to Charleston (Yankees) in 10 innings. LHP Cam Alldred (0-1, 3.86 ERA) blew the save opportunity with the Power ahead, 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth, after a single from 3B Jesse Medrano (.227) knocked in the go-ahead run at the time in the top of the inning. Alldred allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits in a third of an inning to earn the loss. Medrano finished 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. CF Travis Swaggerty (.135) went 2 for 4 with a double.

NEXT: Saturday at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINA (Short Season-A, 31-42) lost 7-2 to State College (Cardinals) after scoring seven runs in the first three innings. All but two Black Bears in the lineup recorded hits. RF Fabricio Macias (.333) went 4 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI along with a stolen base. 3B Mike Gretler (.269) recorded a double and two RBIs. RHP Brad Case (1-0, 1.80 ERA) allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts to earn the win.

NEXT: Saturday vs. Mahoning Valley (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 54-40) lost 11-4 to Lake Erie. The Wild Things faced an early deficit when LHP Thomas Dorminy (9-5, 2.44 ERA) allowed four runs in the first inning on three hits. Dorminy also recorded a strikeout and earned the loss. Lake Erie followed with seven hits in the fourth to amount a 11-0 advantage. Washington used five pitchers. All but one last no more than two innings. C Kyle Pollock (.260) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. DH Chris Simonetti (.221) went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. The Wild Things are in first place in the East Division with a playoff spot clinched and have a 1.5 game lead over Joliet for first.

Next: Saturday at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

