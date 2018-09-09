Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates-Marlins game postponed, will be made up Oct. 1

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Pirates fans watch a game against the Marlins in the persistent rain Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates fans watch a game against the Marlins in the persistent rain Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday has been postponed because weather and will be instead played as the season finale Oct. 1.

Steady rain is forecast to continue to fall all throughout Sunday. Saturday’s 5-1 Pirates win – their fifth consecutive – was played through intermittent showers at PNC Park.

Fans with tickets for Sunday’s game can exchange them for any of the seven home games remaining this season or any April or May 2019 game excluding the home opener. The Pirates also announced that the Starling Marte kids jersey promotion scheduled for Sunday will now take place during the Sept. 21 game against Milwaukee.

The Pirates need to go 11-9 the rest of the way to have their third winning season since 1992.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

