Pirates add Greensboro Grasshoppers as Class A affiliate

The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a two-year contract to make the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers the organization’s new minor-league affiliate.

The deal, which runs through 2020, was announced Friday by Pirates executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington and Larry Broadway, senior director of minor league operations.

“We are extremely excited to begin a new relationship with the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise,” Broadway said in a statement. “It is a first-class operation that plays in a first-class facility in front of a first-class fan base. We are looking forward to the player development opportunities that this new partnership will present. We are also looking forward to becoming entrenched in the greater Greensboro community by, among many other connections, bringing our Pirates Community Commitment Program in to ensure that help our players impact the community in a positive way.”

Greensboro, which plays in the South Atlantic League, was affiliated with the Miami Marlins from 2003-18. The team, which finished 60-76 in 2018, led the SAL in attendance each of the past two seasons at First National Bank Field.

The Pirates were affiliated with the West Virginia Power in the SAL from 2009-18 before announcing the Greensboro contract Friday.

