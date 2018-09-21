Pirates recognize minor-leaguers J.T. Brubaker, Ke'Bryan Hayes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Pirates named J.T. Brubaker and Ke’Bryan Hayes their Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Brubaker, a 24-year-old right-hander drafted in the sixth round in 2015, was a combined 10-6, with 131 strikeouts in 28 starts for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. His 2.81 ERA — 1.80 in Altoona and 3.10 in Indianapolis — was tops among Pirates minor leaguers.

“J.T. had a tremendous season, improving in virtually every category while logging more innings and pitching against the highest level of minor league competition,” said Larry Broadway, the Pirates’ senior director of minor league operations. “He consistently put his team in a position to win every time he took the mound, and his level of improvement from 2017 to 2018 was remarkable.”

Hayes, 20, spent the entire season in Altoona, where he played third base and hit .293 with 31 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 117 games.

He was the Pirates’ supplemental first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in the 2015 draft, and he led minor league third basemen with a .978 fielding percentage while also leading Eastern League third basemen with 116 games, 278 total chances, 72 putouts and 29 double plays.

“Ke’Bryan continued his impressive defensive skills at third base in 2018, proving that his 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove award was no fluke,” Broadway said. “Equally as impressive as his glove work was the offensive improvements he made this year, setting career highs in games, home runs, doubles, triples, hits (128) and walks (57).”

He is rated by MLBPipeline as the 52nd-best prospect in baseball, fifth best among third basemen and second best in the Pirates’ minor league system.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.