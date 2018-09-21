Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates recognize minor-leaguers J.T. Brubaker, Ke'Bryan Hayes

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Pirates prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes works out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes works out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates named J.T. Brubaker and Ke’Bryan Hayes their Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Brubaker, a 24-year-old right-hander drafted in the sixth round in 2015, was a combined 10-6, with 131 strikeouts in 28 starts for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. His 2.81 ERA — 1.80 in Altoona and 3.10 in Indianapolis — was tops among Pirates minor leaguers.

“J.T. had a tremendous season, improving in virtually every category while logging more innings and pitching against the highest level of minor league competition,” said Larry Broadway, the Pirates’ senior director of minor league operations. “He consistently put his team in a position to win every time he took the mound, and his level of improvement from 2017 to 2018 was remarkable.”

Hayes, 20, spent the entire season in Altoona, where he played third base and hit .293 with 31 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 117 games.

He was the Pirates’ supplemental first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in the 2015 draft, and he led minor league third basemen with a .978 fielding percentage while also leading Eastern League third basemen with 116 games, 278 total chances, 72 putouts and 29 double plays.

“Ke’Bryan continued his impressive defensive skills at third base in 2018, proving that his 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove award was no fluke,” Broadway said. “Equally as impressive as his glove work was the offensive improvements he made this year, setting career highs in games, home runs, doubles, triples, hits (128) and walks (57).”

He is rated by MLBPipeline as the 52nd-best prospect in baseball, fifth best among third basemen and second best in the Pirates’ minor league system.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me