Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Embarrassing loss to Brewers in Pirates' home finale

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun (left) scores the second of two runs on a wild pitch as the throw from Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz gets past relief pitcher Michael Feliz during the sixth inning in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. A third run scored on the Feliz error.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun (left) scores the second of two runs on a wild pitch as the throw from Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz gets past relief pitcher Michael Feliz during the sixth inning in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. A third run scored on the Feliz error.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ home season ended in wild, embarrassing fashion Sunday at PNC Park.

There were four home runs hit in the game, three by the Milwaukee Brewers, including one by their second baseman, Travis Shaw, whose 31st blast of the season sailed over the bleachers and out of sight.

That one was 425 feet. Two batters earlier, left fielder Christian Yelich’s bomb traveled 439 feet.

In the end, the Brewers (89-67) maintained their hold on the first National League wild-card spot with a 13-6 victory against the Pirates (78-76), who were officially eliminated from postseason contention when the St Louis Cardinals defeated the San Francisco Giants.

Many in the crowd of 20,623 voiced their displeasure in a crazy sixth inning when the Brewers scored five runs, including three in a sequence of events worthy of an eight-year-old T-ball game.

In the inning, Pirates relief pitchers Steven Brault and Michael Feliz combined to walk five batters, throw two wild pitches and commit an error. That gave the Brewers five runs on only one hit, a single by Lorenzo Cain.

But the play that almost defied belief came with two out, the bases loaded and Eric Thames at bat for the Brewers. Feliz’s wild pitch bounced off catcher Elias Diaz’s knee and far enough up the first-base line for two runs to score. A third crossed the plate when Feliz, covering home, missed the throw from Diaz.

It left manager Clint Hurdle wondering what happened.

“I think Diaz lost track of the ball,” Hurdle said. “Bell (first baseman Josh) was trying to help him out. Feliz has to go to the plate (sooner). I’ve never seen three runs scored on a wild pitch.

“It’s a bad baseball play. Whether there’s confusion or lack of effort. There’s a combination of them going on there, I’m not sure.”

Overall, the Pirates threw three wild pitches, adding to their major-league leading total of 92.

Hurdle suggested Diaz missing all but two games this month due to a hamstring injury may have been a contributing factor.

“I think the speed of the game challenged him a couple different ways,” Hurdle said.

Speaking of Feliz, Hurdle said, “Sometimes, guys get to be trying too hard and they lose responsibility and that’s not acceptable either.”

The Brewers added their 13th run the standard way — with a homer by Mike Moustakas off Dovydas Neverauskas in the eighth inning.

Neverauskas was one of five relief pitchers called upon when Pirates starter Nick Kingham couldn’t get through the second inning. Joe Musgrove had been scheduled, but he has been shut down with an abdominal injury and Kingham had less than 24 hours to prepare for his first start since Sept. 2.

“I’ve been playing baseball my whole life so there’s no excuse,” Kingham said. “I’m a ball player. They asked me to go out there. I didn’t put up the numbers I wanted to.”

Hurdle allowed that his poor performance — seven hits and two walks while pitching to 15 batters — could be blamed on “down time.”

“His execution wasn’t what we’ve seen from him in the past,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates scored four runs in the fifth inning on two-run, back-to-back doubles by veteran infielders Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer, playing in their final game at PNC Park. Adam Frazier hit his 10th home run — a two-run shot into the right-field seats — in the ninth to complete the Pirates’ scoring.

The Pirates ended the season with a total attendance of 1,465,316 in 78 dates, the smallest overall turnout since PNC Park opened in 2001 and the lowest for the franchise since 1996.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me