Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Elias Diaz's homer lifts Pirates; Jung Ho Kang singles in return

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
The Pirates’ Elias Diaz, left, celebrates with Kevin Kramerafter hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani during the fourth inning Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati.
The Pirates’ Elias Diaz, left, celebrates with Kevin Kramerafter hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani during the fourth inning Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Updated 2 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Elias Diaz hit a tiebreaking homer, and Colin Moran also homered and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away to their seventh straight win over the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4, on Friday night.

Jung Ho Kang had a pinch-hit single in the seventh, his first major-league appearance in two years.

The Pirates are 13-4 against their Ohio River rivals this season with their longest winning streak against Cincinnati since 1991, when they took nine in a row.

Corey Dickerson doubled in the first inning off Anthony DeSclafani (7-8), who completed another injury-shortened season. He missed the first two months with a strained oblique. DeSclafani lost each of his last four starts.

Diaz snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with his 10th homer off DeSclafani, who lasted five innings. Moran added a sacrifice fly, a solo homer and a run-scoring single as the Pirates pulled away.

Nick Kingham gave up Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer, his first since Sept. 10, during his 3 2/3 innings. Steven Brault (6-3) allowed three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Kang hadn’t played in the majors since September 2016 because of visa issues related to DUI arrests in his native South Korea. Earlier this season, he played in the Pirates minor league system before a left wrist injury required surgery. The Pirates decided to add him to the roster for the final series.

“He worked hard to put himself in position to be back before the season ended,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

The Reds are ending another disappointing season in a rut, dropping six straight and 11 of 14. Their loss Friday was their 94th of the season, matching their total for each of the last two years. They’ve dropped at least 90 games in four straight seasons, one shy of the club record from 1930-34.

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart had a career-high five hits, including a triple, a bunt single and a two-run homer.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (14-9) has allowed three earned runs or less in his last 21 starts. Since the All-Star break, he’s gone 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 12 starts.

Reds: Michael Lorenzen (3-2) makes his third straight start after pitching in relief in 42 appearances this season, part of the Reds’ experiment to sort out their pitching for next season. In his two starts, Lorenzen has given up four earned runs in eight innings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me