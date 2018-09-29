Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates suffer 17th shutout loss of season

The Associated Press | Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jose Peraza, left, picks off Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte (6) in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
CINCINNATI — Michael Lorenzen singled home a run and got his first victory as a starter since 2015, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory Saturday that ended their seven-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the second straight game off Jameson Taillon (14-10), pulling out of his monthlong slump. His two-run shot on Friday night was his first homer and RBI since Sept. 10.

The Pirates’ Jung Ho Kang started at third base — the first time he had been in a major league lineup in two years. He went 1 for 4 with a single.

The 31-year-old infielder hadn’t played in the majors since September 2016 because of visa issues related to DUI arrests in his native South Korea. Earlier this season, he played in the Pirates’ minor league system before a left-wrist injury required surgery. The Pirates decided to add him to the roster for the final series.

The Pirates have dominated the rivalry against Cincinnati, going 13-5 this season. The seven-game winning streak was the Pirates’ longest against the Reds since 1991.

The Pirates were blanked for the 17th time, most in the NL and tied with Detroit for most in the majors.

The Reds let Lorenzen (4-2) make three starts to finish the season after 42 relief appearances. He went 5 2/3 innings — his longest appearance since he was a rookie starter in 2015 — and gave up five hits. David Hernandez escaped a bases-loaded threat in the sixth. Raisel Iglesias got his 30th save in 34 chances.

Lorenzen also had a run-scoring single, finishing his season at the plate with a flourish. He batted .300 with one double, four homers and 10 RBIs in 30 at-bats as a pitcher or pinch hitter.

Notes : Pirates utilityman Adam Frazier left in the fourth inning with a tight right hamstring. Shortstop Jordy Mercer left in the fifth with a sore right forearm.

