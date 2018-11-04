Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson wins 1st Gold Glove

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson triples during the third inning against the Nationals Monday, July 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

After his firs season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, left fielder Corey Dickerson was named a Gold Glove winner Sunday night for the first time in his six-year career.

Dickerson joined the team in a training-camp trade with the Tampa Bay Rays after Andrew McCutchen was dealt to the San Francisco Giants. He hit well through most of the season, a result the team expected, but he also displayed a consistent glove.

He ended up ranking first among National League left fielders and second among all NL outfielders with a .996 fielding percentage. He made just one error in 263 chances while setting career highs in assists (seven) and starts (122).

He finished second in the NL to the Cincinnati Reds’ Adam Duvall in defensive runs saved among left fielders (16) and recorded 10 outs above average, according to Statcast.

Dickerson, who hit .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs, beat out runners-up Duvall and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich.

The award is handed out after a vote of Major League managers and coaches. The SABR Defensive Index counts for about 25 percent of the overall total.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

