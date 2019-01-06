Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Former Rangers manager Jeff Banister returns to Pirates

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 6:03 p.m.
Jeff Banister
Jeff Banister

Updated 1 hour ago

Jeff Banister is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

General manager Neal Huntington announced Sunday that Banister, who had been a member of the Pirates organization for 29 years, has been hired as a special assistant, baseball operations.

Banister, 54, spent the past four seasons as the manager of the Texas Rangers, where he compiled a 325-313 record. He led the Rangers to back-to-back American League West Division titles in 2015 and 2016. He became the fourth manager since 1994 to win division titles in each of his first two seasons.

In Banister’s most recent role with the Pirates, he was bench coach from Aug. 10, 2010, through the 2014 season.

“Jeff Banister returns to the Pirates as a valuable resource, instructor and advisor for our front office, Major League team and player development system,” Huntington said in a statement. “Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a passion for the Pirates back to the organization. We are thrilled to add a quality person and baseball man to help an organization that he loves get better.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me