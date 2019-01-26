Pirates' Clint Hurdle on Antonio Brown/Steelers: 'They'll figure it out'

Clint Hurdle spoke publicly for more than 2½ hours Saturday. The gregarious Pittsburgh Pirates manager is never afraid to speak eloquently and offer his thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics, sometimes whether they have anything to do with his team or his sport or not.

But even Hurdle doesn’t have any answers to the major Pittsburgh sports winter story du jour: the seemingly-pending divorce between the Pittsburgh Steelers and star receiver Antonio Brown.

Hurdle was asked during a sitdown with members of the media Saturday if he ever had clashed with potential future Hall of Fame-level players during his 16 years as a major league manager and if he believes in giving star players differing level of treatment.

The question had an obvious root in the Steelers/Brown saga , something Hurdle was sure to respectfully and deftly avoid immersing himself in.

“I have all the respect for the organization across town,” Hurdle said. “There’s things that happen sometimes that are never the way you draw them up. However, I’m the last person that’s going to get in that advice column and send something over to anybody about any of that. So, they will figure it out. They have smart people over there. They will figure it out.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.