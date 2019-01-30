Pirates pitcher Chris Archer says he was mistaken for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Perhaps there are worse people to be compared to.

Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer tweeted Wednesday that he was mistaken for the likely NFL MVP.

Archer says a CVS employee thought he was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Lady at CVS was convinced I was @PatrickMahomes5 . Even when I pointed out a few obvious things that made me not him, she still didn't believe me. ‍♂️lol. I see no resemblance but that's just me. — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 30, 2019

And she was persistent, Archer says, refusing to believe that he wasn't Mahomes even when he tried to give her examples proving he wasn't.

The tale of the tape would indicate that it's a potentially understandable mix-up. Although Archer has decidedly longer hair.

Archer stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. Mahomes is 6-3, 230. Archer is 30, and Mahomes is 23.

And Mahomes has an MLB connection (if we're really trying to stretch this). His dad, Pat, pitched for six MLB teams from 1992 to 2003, including the Pirates in his final season.

And, obviously, both guys have something of a cannon attached to their right shoulders.