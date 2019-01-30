Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates add RHP Brandon Maurer, OF J.B. Shuck on minor league deals

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 9:21 p.m.
Miami Marlins left fielder J.B. Shuck (3) in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Pittsburgh Pirates added depth to their pool of players competing for opening-day roster spots Wednesday, signing pitcher Brandon Maurer and outfielder J.B. Shuck to minor league deals.

Maurer, a 28-year-old right-hander, has a 5.36 ERA over 289 career appearances with three teams over the past six seasons. Shuck, 31, has a .244 average over 434 games playing for five teams since 2011.

Last season, Maurer was 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA in 37 games for the Kansas City Royals. Shuck had a 1.92 average, .486 OPS and no home runs in 70 games for the Miami Marlins.

Both players were given invitations to major league spring training.

The Pirates also announced the signing of right-hander Vicente Campos to a minor league deal. Campos, 24, has been part of four organizations, plus an independent league team, over eight minor league seasons.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

