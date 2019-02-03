Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates legend Bob Friend dies at 88

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 8:15 p.m.
In this Oct. 3, 2010, photo, Bob Friend is cheered by a crowd that gathered at the former site of Forbes Field in Oakland to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1960 World Series and Mazeroski’s famous home run that won the game for the Pirates on October 13, 1960.
Bob Friend, who spent 15 seasons as one of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ most durable pitchers, died Sunday in Pittsburgh, team president Frank Coonelly announced. Friend was 88.

Friend holds the franchise record for career innings pitched (3,481), starts (477) and strikeouts (1,682). He pitched in 568 games, earned a berth in four All-Star Games and never appeared on the disabled list. He compiled a 197-230 career record with a 3.58 ERA.

“Bob was an outstanding baseball man and an even better person,” Coonelly said in a statement. “Bob was truly one of the very best to ever wear the Pirates black and gold. He will be deeply missed.”

Friend led the National League with a 2.83 ERA in 1955 and recorded an NL-best 22 victories in 1958, when he finished third in Cy Young voting. He also led the league in innings in 1956 (314 1/3) and 1957 (277). In 1963, he gave up Pete Rose’s first of a major-league record 4,256 hits.

Friend played a key role in helping the Pirates reach the 1960 World Series, winning 18 games with a 3.00 ERA, 183 strikeouts, 37 starts and 275 2/3 innings. He was the losing pitcher in Games 2 and 6 in the seven-game victory against the New York Yankees.

Friend played his final season in the majors with the New York Mets and Yankees, recording a 6-12 record.

After his retirement, Friend was a three-time delegate to the Republican National Convention, Allegheny County controller from 1967 -75 and an insurance broker. He also was one of the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association and an active board member until his death.

Friend is survived by his wife Pat, son Bob, a former professional golfer, and daughter, Missy.

