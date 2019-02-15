Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates begin 3-way battle for 5th spot in starting rotation

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 7:18 a.m.
Pirates reliever Steven Brault pitches against the Nationals on July 10, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Steven Brault pitches against the Nationals on July 10, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws during the first inning against the Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws during the first inning against the Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated less than a minute ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates believe pitching is one of their biggest strengths this season, with four starters already penciled into their starting rotation.

That leaves the competition involving Jordan Lyles, Nick Kingham and Steven Brault for the fifth spot one of the biggest position battles of spring training and a storyline that will face close scrutiny.

Where Kingham and Brault pitched for the Pirates last season, Lyles was signed to a one-year contract worth $2.05 million. That investment makes him the obvious frontrunner, given his 31-52 record with a 5.28 ERA in 115 career starts over eight seasons.

Where Lyles started 22 or more games three times with the Astros and Rockies from 2012-14, the 28-year-old right-hander has spent the past two seasons working out of the bullpen for the Padres and Brewers.

Lyles, who relies on a four-seam fastball and found success by increasing the use of his curveball, said the Pirates are “an organization that I admired from another dugout,” especially pitching at PNC Park.

“A lot of things added up that made it a pretty easy decision,” Lyles said. “First, it’s a pitcher’s park and with the other four guys in the rotation – young, great stuff – and it’s one of those things where everything lined up. It’s definitely a place where I can see myself.”

The 27-year-old Kingham’s path to the majors was sidetracked by Tommy John surgery in 2015, but he recovered to make an incredible major-league debut last April. The right-hander had nine strikeouts and no walks in taking a perfect game two outs into the seventh inning against the Cardinals. He struggled at times after that, however, and finished 5-7, with a 5.21 ERA and 1.382 WHIP in 15 starts.

“There’s definitely some experience that goes along with it,” Kingham said. “The uncertainty isn’t there, unlike last year when I had no idea what to expect, what the major-league level was like. Now I kind of have an idea of what to expect and kind of know how to prepare for the task at hand.”

Brault, 26, is vying to be the lone lefty on the staff. He was 6-3, with a 4.61 ERA in 45 games last season, including five starts. He pitched out of the Pirates’ bullpen but struggled with command of his fastball, a focal point of his offseason regimen.

While the winner will earn a job in the rotation, there remains the possibility of a consolation prize.

“When you’ve got Brault and Kingham and Lyles in the mix for a fifth spot,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, “that’s two guys that could go to the bullpen that are capable of starting.”

Where Kingham has spent his career as a starter but is out of minor-league options, Brault and Lyles know what it’s like to bounce between the rotation and the bullpen. But that presents potential for a pitfall.

“The safety net is kind of a mental handicap. It can make you complacent a little bit,” Brault said. “You don’t want to be thinking, ‘If I don’t make it, I’ll still be there’ because, right now, I’m going for one spot and one spot only. Whatever happens after that, whether I get it or not, then we’ll go from there. My mind is solely focused on being that fifth starter.”

Lyles is approaching the competition the same way, having spent enough time in a relief role to know that he has a great opportunity to earn a starting job in a rotation that could rank as one of baseball’s best. Lyles is aware that his edge in experience means little if he doesn’t outperform Brault and Kingham on the mound this spring.

“Honestly, it all depends on performance,” Lyles said. “It doesn’t matter how much time you have. If I don’t do my job, there’s no job for me to have so I’m not worried about how much time I have on someone else. It strictly reflects on performance here in spring training and going into the season.”

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me