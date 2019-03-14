Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt basketball gets its third verbal commitment | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt basketball gets its third verbal commitment

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:56 p.m
881642_web1_AP_19071856149624
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, right, reacts to a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

About an hour ago

Pitt coach Jeff Capel received some good news Thursday morning not long after getting eliminated in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Justin Champagnie, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., announced on his Instagram account that he plans to enroll at Pitt this year after originally being part of the class of 2020.

Champagnie is rated a four-star prospect and 111th overall by 247Sports and a three-star and No. 123 by Rivals.com. He was recruited to give the Panthers a strong presence on the wing next season.

Pitt recruited Champagnie and his twin brother Julian as a package, but Julian has decided to attend a prep school next season, according to Stockrisers.com. They led Bishop Loughlin High School to a 23-4 record this season.

Justin Champagnie chose Pitt over Cincinnati, Dayton, Rutgers and Seton Hall.

Capel has received three verbal commitments in recent weeks, including 6-6 forward Gerald Drumgoole of La Porte, Ind., and 6-8 center Karim Coulibaly of Scotland (Pa.) Performance Institute. He currently has two more available scholarships.

Get the latest news about Pitt basketball and all things Panthers athletics.

https://triblive.com/sports/college/pitt/

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.