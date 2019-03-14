Pitt basketball gets its third verbal commitment

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel received some good news Thursday morning not long after getting eliminated in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Justin Champagnie, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., announced on his Instagram account that he plans to enroll at Pitt this year after originally being part of the class of 2020.

Champagnie is rated a four-star prospect and 111th overall by 247Sports and a three-star and No. 123 by Rivals.com. He was recruited to give the Panthers a strong presence on the wing next season.

Pitt recruited Champagnie and his twin brother Julian as a package, but Julian has decided to attend a prep school next season, according to Stockrisers.com. They led Bishop Loughlin High School to a 23-4 record this season.

Justin Champagnie chose Pitt over Cincinnati, Dayton, Rutgers and Seton Hall.

Capel has received three verbal commitments in recent weeks, including 6-6 forward Gerald Drumgoole of La Porte, Ind., and 6-8 center Karim Coulibaly of Scotland (Pa.) Performance Institute. He currently has two more available scholarships.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .