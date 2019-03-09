Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt beats the Irish, 56-53, stops losing streak, escapes last place in the ACC
Pitt beats the Irish, 56-53, stops losing streak, escapes last place in the ACC

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:57 p.m
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Xavier Johnson celebrates with Trey McGowens after McGowens dunked on Notre Dame’s John Mooney in the first half Saturday, March 10, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Malik Ellison is defended by Notre Dame’s Juwan Durham in the first half Saturday, March 10, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Notre Dame’s Temple T.J. Gibbs and Nate Laszweski defends on Pitt’s Trey McGowens in the first half Saturday, March 10, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Trey McGowens dunks on Notre Dame’s John Mooney in the first half Saturday, March 10, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

No matter how low Pitt has sunk this season, the Panthers won’t enter the ACC Tournament as the last-place team.

Pitt (13-18, 3-15) broke its 13-game losing streak Saturday at Petersen Events Center, rallying from 12 points down in the first half to defeat Notre Dame, 56-53, and shove the Irish (13-18, 3-15) into 15th-place in the 15-team ACC.

Pitt will be the No. 14 seed and play No. 11 Boston College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament’s first-round game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Trey McGowens scored 16 points, representing his best offensive performance since recording 30 on Jan. 14 against Florida State in Pitt’s last victory before Saturday. Jared Wilson-Frame, who finished with 12 points, improved his hold on the Pitt record for 3-pointers per game by hitting 4 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc. He has 87 in 31 games (2.81).

Pitt was behind for most of the first half, but took a a 45-35 lead with 10:54 left in the first half. Notre Dame whittled that advantage to five, but Wilson-Frame’s fourth 3-pointer stopped the rally.

Later, Pitt’s lead shrunk to one point on two occasions in the final two minutes, but Xavier Johnson hit a basket and two foul shots.

With 32 seconds left, Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs, brother of former Pitt guard Ashton Gibbs, missed the first of a one-and-one foul shot situation that could have tied the score. Notre Dame had two other chances to tie the game, but McGowens stole the ball and the Irish failed to get off a shot at the buzzer.

Pitt showed few signs of life in the first half and trailed, 24-12, with seven minutes left before halftime.

But from the moment, Kene Chukwuka retrieved an offensive rebound in traffic and fed Malik Ellison for a basket, Pitt played with energy and trimmed the Notre Dame lead to 26-25 at intermission. The Panthers ended the half on a 13-2 run, sparked by McGowens’ nine points in a 5-minute, 22-second span. He hit two 3-pointers sandwiched around a dunk over 6-foot-9, 242-pound Notre Dame forward John Mooney.

McGowens, who came into the game averaging 11.3 points per game, started the second half with a layup to give Pitt its first lead since early in the game.

Pitt
