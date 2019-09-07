Pitt defense sacks Ohio in 1st win of season

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pitt sought balance in its offensive attack Saturday at Heinz Field, and for a spell found it.

In the end, though, the defense triggered the 20-10 victory against Ohio, enabling the Panthers (1-1) to take some momentum into their trip next Saturday to Penn State.

Pitt improved its all-time record against Ohio, this year’s favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, to 8-1. The Panthers have won 32 of 36 games against the MAC.

Pit’s defense targeted Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke all day, sacking him six times for a loss of 47 yards and limiting him to 177 passing yards. Pitt also recorded six pass breakups.

In the first game after the loss of defensive tackle Keyshon Camp to a season-ending knee injury, sophomore tackle Jaylen Twyman had three of the sacks, the most by a Pitt defensive tackle since Aaron Donald recorded three against Utah in 2011.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Kenny Pickett put together the second 300-yard game of his career, setting personal highs in completions (26) and yards (321) on 37 attempts. The big play was a pass-and-run touchdown to wide receiver Maurice Ffrench that covered 74 yards in the second quarter.

Ffrench finished with 10 receptions for 138 yards. He is the first Pitt player with 10 catches since Tyler Boyd in 2015 against Louisville.

Pitt also made strides in its ground game, led by A.J. Davis’ 13 attempts for 89 yards. Freshman Vincent Davis carried 12 times for 50 yards and a 3-yard touchdown.

But after taking a 17-3 lead at halftime, Pitt could not find the same offensive surge in the second half. Pitt’s only points in the second half came from a 41-yard field goal — his second of the day — by Alex Kessman.

Pitt’s offense survived four missteps in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead after the second series on Kessman’s 27-yard field.

Over the first two possessions, Pitt tackles Carter Warren and Nolan Ulizio committed false start penalties, one on each series. Pickett also was sacked on the game’s first play.

Pickett, though, appeared to be in good rhythm with his receivers, completing five of eight passes for 58 of the 79 yards on the scoring drive.

Pitt was forced to settle for the field goal, however, when Pickett threw into coverage on third down. Pass was knocked down and almost intercepted by Ohio middle linebacker Jared Dorsa.

Pitt scored its first touchdown when Picket threw across the middle to Ffrench, who turned and ran into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown.

Pitt also scored on its next possession, an eight-play, 47-yard drive, punctuated by Vincent Davis’ 3-yard run.

The 17-3 Pitt lead held up until Kessman’s second field goal, a 41-yarder with 6:23 left in the third quarter.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .