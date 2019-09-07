Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Pitt defense sacks Ohio in 1st win of season | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt defense sacks Ohio in 1st win of season

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola
1644107_web1_gtr-PittOhio01-090719
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Maurice Ffrench step out of the tackle attempt by Ohio’s Jamal Hudson on the way to a second-quarter touchdown Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Heinz Field.
1644107_web1_gtr-PittOhio03-090719
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Vincent Davis avoids Ohio’s Jarren Hampton as he scores a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Heinz Field.
1644107_web1_gtr-PittOhio02-090719
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt’s Habakkuk Baldonado, Jason Pinnock and Paris Ford get to Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke for a sack Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Heinz Field.

8 minutes ago

Pitt sought balance in its offensive attack Saturday at Heinz Field, and for a spell found it.

In the end, though, the defense triggered the 20-10 victory against Ohio, enabling the Panthers (1-1) to take some momentum into their trip next Saturday to Penn State.

Pitt improved its all-time record against Ohio, this year’s favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, to 8-1. The Panthers have won 32 of 36 games against the MAC.

Pit’s defense targeted Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke all day, sacking him six times for a loss of 47 yards and limiting him to 177 passing yards. Pitt also recorded six pass breakups.

In the first game after the loss of defensive tackle Keyshon Camp to a season-ending knee injury, sophomore tackle Jaylen Twyman had three of the sacks, the most by a Pitt defensive tackle since Aaron Donald recorded three against Utah in 2011.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Kenny Pickett put together the second 300-yard game of his career, setting personal highs in completions (26) and yards (321) on 37 attempts. The big play was a pass-and-run touchdown to wide receiver Maurice Ffrench that covered 74 yards in the second quarter.

Ffrench finished with 10 receptions for 138 yards. He is the first Pitt player with 10 catches since Tyler Boyd in 2015 against Louisville.

Pitt also made strides in its ground game, led by A.J. Davis’ 13 attempts for 89 yards. Freshman Vincent Davis carried 12 times for 50 yards and a 3-yard touchdown.

But after taking a 17-3 lead at halftime, Pitt could not find the same offensive surge in the second half. Pitt’s only points in the second half came from a 41-yard field goal — his second of the day — by Alex Kessman.

Pitt’s offense survived four missteps in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead after the second series on Kessman’s 27-yard field.

Over the first two possessions, Pitt tackles Carter Warren and Nolan Ulizio committed false start penalties, one on each series. Pickett also was sacked on the game’s first play.

Pickett, though, appeared to be in good rhythm with his receivers, completing five of eight passes for 58 of the 79 yards on the scoring drive.

Pitt was forced to settle for the field goal, however, when Pickett threw into coverage on third down. Pass was knocked down and almost intercepted by Ohio middle linebacker Jared Dorsa.

Pitt scored its first touchdown when Picket threw across the middle to Ffrench, who turned and ran into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown.

Pitt also scored on its next possession, an eight-play, 47-yard drive, punctuated by Vincent Davis’ 3-yard run.

The 17-3 Pitt lead held up until Kessman’s second field goal, a 41-yarder with 6:23 left in the third quarter.

Get the latest news about Pitt football and all things Panthers athletics.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.