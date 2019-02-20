Pitt-Greensburg baseball duo land on AMCC watch list

Two members of the Pitt-Greensburg baseball team were listed as players to watch in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason poll.

Senior first baseman Tyler Holland (Baldwin) and senior left fielder Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) were named.

Holland was a first-team AMCC all-star last season. He batted .364 with nine home runs and drove in a team-high 47 RBIs. He had 55 hits, scored 37 runs, and added seven doubles and a triple.

Common was named to the second team in 2018. He batted .323 with seven home runs and drove in 39 RBIs. He scored 33 runs and had 10 doubles and three triples.

Pitt-Greensburg had an historic 2018 season where the team set the school record for wins in a season with 26, and advanced to the AMCC championship series against the top seed, La Roche.

Defending AMCC regular season and tournament champion La Roche was picked as the 2019 preseason favorite, while Penn State Behrend was picked to finish in second, followed by Pitt-Greensburg. Holland was a first-team all-conference performer as both a sophomore and junior.

Common owns the career home run record of 19.

Pitt-Greensburg opens the regular-season March 3 with a doubleheader at Bethany College.

