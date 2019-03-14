Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt hires new marketing firm for its 19 sports | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt hires new marketing firm for its 19 sports

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:59 p.m
883383_web1_PTR-pittstudios05-100518
University of Pittsburgh’s Athletic Director, Heather Lyke, speaks during a press conference unveiling Pitt Studios at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland on Oct. 4, 2018.

54 minutes ago

In a move intended to help grow Pitt’s brand among its 19 sports in terms of what matters in big-time college athletics — corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights — the university’s athletic department signed a long-term deal Thursday with JMI Sports, a collegiate marketing firm.

The new agreement is set to begin July 1, the day after Pitt’s contract with IMG College, which has managed Pitt’s marketing rights for the past 10 years, is due to expire. IMG College finalized a merger with Learfield in December to become Learfield IMG College.

Pitt’s new partnership with JMI will seek to get the most bang for the buck from Pitt’s various multimedia assets and also help develop relationships to help create corporate sponsorships and advertising; radio and television broadcasts; coaches’ shows and endorsements; website and social media; game programs and publications; in-game production and hospitality; and signage and naming rights.

“From our very first conversations, it was evident how strongly JMI Sports valued and prioritized the opportunity to work with the University of Pittsburgh,” athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “We have a shared vision about the strength of the Pitt brand and how we can maximize that brand well beyond the athletic arena.”

“Pitt is a very powerful brand in a great market that fits perfectly with our highly customized approach for delivering integrated marketing solutions to iconic brands and universities,” JMI Sports CEO Erik Judson said.

Pitt will join Clemson, Kentucky, Georgia and Columbia, plus the Ivy League and the University of Pennsylvania, as JMI Sports clients.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Local stories | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.