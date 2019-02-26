Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt lands a transfer tight end for the 2019 season | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt lands a transfer tight end for the 2019 season

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:03 p.m
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. If first-place Pitt or second-place Virginia goes on to win the Coastal title this season, either would become the sixth different school in the last six seasons to win that side of the conference. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Pat Narduzzi received news Tuesday morning that he hopes will solidify a position of weakness on his 2019 Pitt football roster.

After he graduates from Rutgers this spring, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart said he intends to transfer to Pitt and spend his final season of eligibility with the Panthers. Griffin-Stewart made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Pitt’s coach is hoping to bolster the tight end position after losing Chris Clark, Tyler Sear and Charles Reeves Jr. over the past year.

Griffin-Stewart, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown and played special teams over the past two seasons for a Rutgers team that struggled to develop consistency at quarterback.

He was named Academic All-Big Ten after the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Griffin-Stewart’s modest receiving numbers are better than the total (10/69/0) Pitt received last season from tight ends Will Gragg, Jim Medure and Sear. Gragg, a transfer from Arkansas, and Medure, a former walkon, are rising seniors. Sear left the team last year in mid-season.

Tight ends Carson Van Lynn and Grant Carrigan (Pine-Richland) were listed one-two on the depth chart for the Sun Bowl, but both players eventually could move to the offensive line.

Griffin-Stewart is the second tight end to transfer from Rutgers to Pitt under Narduzzi’s watch. Matt Flanagan played the 2017 season at Pitt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

