Pitt set to meet `deer in headlights’ Miami team | TribLIVE.com
Pitt set to meet `deer in headlights’ Miami team

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 4, 2019 4:04 p.m

When Pitt visits the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla., it will meet a team just as desperate for a victory.

Miami (12-16, 4-12) has lost nine of its past 12, including a 30-point loss to Zion-less Duke on Saturday. “We were like a deer in the headlights,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “We froze.”

During the ACC coaches conference call Monday, Larranaga praised Pitt for having a deeper bench than his Hurricanes, which is true when Jared Wilson-Frame doesn’t start for the Panthers. Wilson-Frame has started 13 games this season, including the most recent two.

Nonetheless, Larranaga might not be far wrong in his assessment of his bench. In a 76-75 loss at Wake Forest last Tuesday, he played four starters 31 or more minutes and got a mere seven points from the only two reserves who received significant playing time.

The edge for Miami on Tuesday might be senior night in which three players will be recognized.

One of the seniors is 6-foot-10, 210-pound Ebuka Izundu, who nearly averages a double-double (10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds). His mother, Ifeoma, is flying in from Nigeria to see her son play basketball for the Hurricanes for the first time.

“It will be very, very special for him,” Larranaga said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

