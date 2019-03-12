Freshman duo combines for 49 points as Pitt tops Boston College in ACC tourney

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trey McGowens scored 26 points, Xavier Johnson added 23 points and Pitt defeated Boston College, 80-70, on Tuesday night in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The explosive freshmen combined to shoot 14 of 28 from the field and make 19 of 26 free throws as the 14th-seeded Panthers won their second straight game since snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Jared Wilson-Frame chipped in with 16 points and nine rebounds for Pitt (14-18).

The victory propels the Panthers into Wednesday night’s second-round matchup against former Big East rival Syracuse, the tournament’s sixth seed.

Nik Popovic had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Boston College (14-17), which shot 35.6 percent from the field and trailed by as many as 27 in the second half before cutting it to nine with 58 seconds left.

The Panthers closed the first half on a 23-5 run to take a commanding 36-21 lead at the break. Boston College failed to make a field goal in the final 9:17 before intermission and shot 25 percent.

Johnson provided the boost with huge plays on both ends of the court for Pitt. He repeatedly got to the basket and had two steals that led to two layups. The Panthers picked up where they left off in the second half as McGowens scored nine of the team’s first 17 points.

Syracuse beat Pitt by nine points in both previous games this season.

In the other two ACC first-round games Tuesday:

• John Mooney had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 78-71 win over Georgia Tech.

Dane Goodwin added 15 points for the Irish, who nearly squandered a 20-point halftime lead. The Irish (14-18) moved on to face seventh-seeded Louisville on Wednesday night.

Moses Wright led Georgia Tech (14-18) with 25 points, and James Banks III had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

• DJ Vasiljevic scored 21 points, Anthony Lawrence added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Miami defeated Wake Forest, 79-71.

Chris Lykes added 13 points for Miami, which avenged a 76-75 loss at Wake Forest two weeks ago.

Miami (14-17) advances to face No. 16 Virginia Tech, the tournament’s fifth seed, on Wednesday.

Brandon Childress and Jaylen Hoard each had 16 points for Wake Forest (11-20), which lost four straight games to end the season.