Pitt will unveil new branding marks April 7 with Bigelow Bash outdoor party
Pitt

Pitt will unveil new branding marks April 7 with Bigelow Bash outdoor party

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:22 p.m
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke will unveil new branding marks for women’s lacrosse and the university’s 18 other sports April 7 at the Bigelow Bash outdoor party.

The cover will come off Pitt’s new branding marks April 7 as part of Bigelow Bash, an outdoor party entitled Nike Reveal and sponsored by the university’s athletic department.

The marks will serve as what Pitt officials hope will be the enduring punctuation marks to a two-year collaboration with Nike Global Identity Group to rebrand the athletic department. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on a stage between the Cathedral of Learning and William Pitt Student Union.

“Pitt people are passionate about their university and love showing their pride in numerous ways, especially by wearing Panthers gear and merchandise,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. “But for too long we were disjointed in our Pitt branding, whether it be our colors or logos.

“Now, thanks to a comprehensive study with our partner Nike, we are proud to unveil at Bigelow Bash a strong and unified visual identity. Our branding will pay homage to a proud past but with 21st century ambitions. It evokes our legends while anticipating future greatness.”

Among the activities will be a fashion show style introduction of Pitt’s uniforms for all 19 athletic programs for the 2019-20 season. Current and former student-athletes will be the models.

Rapper, singer songwriter and producer T-Pain will perform at 5 p.m., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official opening of the Nike Store at The Pitt Shop on Forbes Avenue at 4:30 p.m. It will feature new Nike products utilizing the new athletics branding marks.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

