Pitt wrestler Micky Phillippi gets top seed at 133 pounds in ACC Tournament | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt wrestler Micky Phillippi gets top seed at 133 pounds in ACC Tournament

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:07 p.m
Pitt’s Micky Phillippi (right) wrestles against Bucknell.

Pitt redshirt freshman Micky Phillippi (Derry) will be the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds at the ACC Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

Phillippi follows former Pitt wrestler Dom Forys, who also held the top seed at 133 in 2017 and 2018.

Ranked No. 5 in the nation by the NCAA Division I Coaches’ Panel Rankings, Phillippi is 17-2, 4-1 against ACC opponents. In the semifinals, he will face the winner of the match between No. 5 seed Louie Hayes of Virginia and No. 4 Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech.

Three Pitt wrestlers will be No. 2 seeds — junior Taleb Rahmani (157 pounds), redshirt freshman Nino Bonaccorsi (184 pounds) of Bethel Park and junior Demetrius Thomas (285 pounds).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
