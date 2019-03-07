Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt’s hope for Notre Dame game: Escape last place in the ACC | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt’s hope for Notre Dame game: Escape last place in the ACC

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 7, 2019 8:40 p.m
AP
AP
Pittsburgh’s Jared Wilson-Frame, right, shoots over Clemson’s Elijah Thomas during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

About an hour ago

Pitt is on its way to a third consecutive losing season for the first time since 2000, but there is still an important matter to resolve Saturday.

The Panthers (12-18, 2-15) can escape last place in the ACC by defeating Notre Dame (13-17, 3-14) at Petersen Events Center.

A victory would give Pitt the No. 14 seed in the ACC Tournament and a first-round game against the 11th seed (Georgia Tech, Miami, Boston College or Wake Forest) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

A loss means No. 15 Pitt will play the No. 10 seed (Georgia Tech, Boston College or Miami) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Senior Jared Wilson-Frame isn’t focused on the ACC standings or the pregame Senior Day activities. He just wants to break Pitt’s 13-game losing streak.

“It’s not something that’s in the forefront of my thoughts,” Wilson-Frame said of Senior Day. “It’s an opportunity for us to get another win. That’s all I’m really focused on.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

