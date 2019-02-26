Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt’s Jeff Capel believes talented high school players have the right to go straight to the NBA | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt’s Jeff Capel believes talented high school players have the right to go straight to the NBA

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:06 p.m
806731_web1_gtr-pitt18dk-021019
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel questions a call against NC State in the first half Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

29 minutes ago

When he was an assistant at Duke during the 2017-18 academic year, Jeff Capel helped recruit freshmen Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. All three will be first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft after spending one season in college and helping the Blue Devils to – at minimum – a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

That said, Capel – now the first-year head coach at Pitt — would have no problem if the NBA eliminated the one-and-done rule and allowed sufficiently gifted high school players to go straight into pro ball. The rule that mandates a high school player spend at least one season in college drew criticism last Wednesday after Williamson — only four months before the NBA will make him a rich man — suffered a sprained knee when his shoe split. He missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night when Duke visited Virginia Tech.

“I think they should have the opportunity (to go straight to the NBA),” Capel said. “I don’t think it’s our job as adults, coaches or whomever, administrators, to make a decision of what we think is best for a kid.”

He said, as an example, he won’t allow his own children – he and his wife Kanika are parents to daughters Cameron and Sydney and son Elijah – to be ruled by an outside agency, if and when the time arrives.

“As my kids get older, no one will make decisions for them, except my wife and I and them, obviously. No one will influence what they do.”

Capel, who’s been a head coach or assistant at four universities since 2002, said he doesn’t believe there will be a great number of players able to go straight to the NBA.

“But there are guys who have the talent,” he said. “If the NBA wants to deal with that, I think they should.

“I don’t like the way the rule is now. You have to go (to college). But also at the same time, these kids do have opportunities where they can go overseas, they can go to (the NBA’s) G League. “

Capel also doesn’t believe college — even a one-year stay — is necessarily bad for a talented athlete.

“I don’t think it’s smart for them to do that (skip college and take an alternative route), necessarily,” he said. “Especially for a guy like Zion or an R.J Barrett because the attention they get going to Duke, they do get something out of it. It’s not total exploitation.”

In the end, he said he believes the rule will be changed “in a couple years.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.