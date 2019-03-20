Pitt’s Jeff Capel will be guest analyst during NCAA Tournament

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who has been a part of three teams that played in the NCAA Tournament, will be a guest studio analyst for CBS Sports and Turner Sports during their coverage of the tournament’s first-round games Thursday and Friday.

He will join the Atlanta studio team of host Casey Stern and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis.

If he needs advise on how to work in front of the camera, he can consult his brother, Jason, a Pitt assistant who previously worked for ESPN.

Capel has compiled a record of 176-129 in 10 seasons as head coach at VCU, Oklahoma and Pitt. In his first season with the Panthers, he led the team to a 14-19 record this year, with victories against four teams that are in the tournament — Saint Louis, Colgate, Louisville and Florida State.

He has made a total of three tournament appearances himself with VCU, Oklahoma and Duke. He led the Sooners to the Elite Eight in 2008. He also was a four-year starting guard at Duke and played in the 1994 national championship game for the Blue Devils.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .