Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt’s skid hits 10 with loss to Alvarado-led Georgia Tech | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Pitt’s skid hits 10 with loss to Alvarado-led Georgia Tech

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:59 p.m
780397_web1_780397-1fac08fc35094949a9c4728cf0a0c1ed
AP
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado drives to the basket as Pitt guard Xavier Johnson defends during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Atlanta.
780397_web1_780397-0b590c08085c4f38b9cd0b62a9e58c96
780397_web1_780397-f0f9a204bdf948c4a5ea088dae665dce
780397_web1_780397-d294c2a6ef2342a1bbaebefdec023187
780397_web1_780397-3b72d8325df84ab9a41853b3aacce00a
AP
Pitt guard Xavier Johnson (1) makes a layup past Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Atlanta.
780397_web1_780397-83232ad7a58c4c679e4f002b2da2dc00

27 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored a career-high 29 points, James Banks had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Georgia Tech snapped a seven-game skid with a 73-65 victory over Pitt on Wednesday night.

In matchup of ACC bottom dwellers, the Yellow Jackets (12-15, 4-10) extended the Panthers’ losing streak to 10 straight games.

Jared Wilson-Frame finished with 19 points and Xavier Johnson added 14 points for Pitt (12-15, 2-12). The Panthers missed 18 free throws and had 12 shots blocked, not surprising for a team that went winless in the league last year and is the ACC’s worst team this season. Pitt has dropped 19 consecutive ACC road games and 22 straight road games overall.

Georgia Tech used a 17-0 run to take a 25-7 lead in the first half, but Pitt caused problems with its trap defense in the second half and pulled within one with 7:57 remaining on Wilson-Frame’s 3. That was as close as the Panthers got.

Alvarado, a 6-foot point guard who didn’t leave the game and took some turns playing offense in the post, went to the rim on a half-court layup to beat 6-foot-10 Terrell Brown and make it 64-59. Banks, on the next possession, was whistled to become the second Georgia Tech player to foul out, but the Jackets avoided another big threat.

Johnson (448) surpassed Charles Smith for the most points by a freshman in Pitt history. Smith scored 435 points in 1985.

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.