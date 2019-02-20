Pitt’s skid hits 10 with loss to Alvarado-led Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored a career-high 29 points, James Banks had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Georgia Tech snapped a seven-game skid with a 73-65 victory over Pitt on Wednesday night.

In matchup of ACC bottom dwellers, the Yellow Jackets (12-15, 4-10) extended the Panthers’ losing streak to 10 straight games.

Jared Wilson-Frame finished with 19 points and Xavier Johnson added 14 points for Pitt (12-15, 2-12). The Panthers missed 18 free throws and had 12 shots blocked, not surprising for a team that went winless in the league last year and is the ACC’s worst team this season. Pitt has dropped 19 consecutive ACC road games and 22 straight road games overall.

Georgia Tech used a 17-0 run to take a 25-7 lead in the first half, but Pitt caused problems with its trap defense in the second half and pulled within one with 7:57 remaining on Wilson-Frame’s 3. That was as close as the Panthers got.

Alvarado, a 6-foot point guard who didn’t leave the game and took some turns playing offense in the post, went to the rim on a half-court layup to beat 6-foot-10 Terrell Brown and make it 64-59. Banks, on the next possession, was whistled to become the second Georgia Tech player to foul out, but the Jackets avoided another big threat.

Johnson (448) surpassed Charles Smith for the most points by a freshman in Pitt history. Smith scored 435 points in 1985.