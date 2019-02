TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Through most of a frustrating ACC season, Jeff Capel could count on his Pitt team fighting through tough times.

That’s about all Capel can lean on as the regular season nears an end.

Pitt started slow and rallied briefly Wednesday night at Petersen Events Center, making the final score look respectable. But unranked Clemson (17-11, 7-8) survived what would have been an embarrassing loss and defeated the Panthers, 62-48.

Pitt has lost 11 games in a row.

The Panthers (12-16, 2-13) looked disjointed and disinterested for much of the first half and fell behind by as many as 26 points, 44-18, early in the second half.

But Clemson suddenly stopped hitting shots and Pitt went on a 20-4 run that trimmed its deficit to 48-38 with 8:14 left in the game. Pitt was still in contention at the 5:57 mark when it was behind, 55-45.

In the end, however, it didn’t matter. Clemson regrouped and won without its lead reaching single digits in the second half. Pitt’s 48 points represented a season low.

Xavier Johnson scored 14 points to lead the Panthers, who visit No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

Robert Morris transfer Marcquise Reed scored 14 points and 6-foot-9, 245 pound forward Elijah Thomas recorded 12 for Clemson.

The first half represented, perhaps, Pitt’s worst display of basketball this season. The Panthers trailed, 38-16, at halftime, its smallest first-half offensive output in 28 games.

Pitt had more turnovers (eight) than field goals (five) while shooting 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from the floor and 55.6 from the foul line (one of six).

Meanwhile, Clemson played like a team whose players are aware they are sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Tigers, who actually committed eight turnovers in 20 minutes, made 8 of 14 3-point attempts, while shooting 55.7 overall from the field.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .