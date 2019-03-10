Pittsburgh Riverhounds turn focus to season opener

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have completed the preseason and are gearing up for the United Soccer League Championship regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The match, set for 7:30 p.m., will be televised on Pittsburgh’s CW.

The Riverhounds suffered a 3-1 loss to USL League One’s Toronto FC II on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the preseason finale.

Steevan Dos Santos scored for Pittsburgh off an assist from Kenardo Forbes in the 49th minute to cut in half a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Six minutes later, the Riverhounds were awarded a penalty kick, but a shot from Christian Volesky sailed over the crossbar.

Toronto added an insurance goal in the 60th minute.

