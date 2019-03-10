Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh Riverhounds turn focus to season opener | TribLIVE.com
News

Pittsburgh Riverhounds turn focus to season opener

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, March 10, 2019 5:29 p.m

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have completed the preseason and are gearing up for the United Soccer League Championship regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The match, set for 7:30 p.m., will be televised on Pittsburgh’s CW.

The Riverhounds suffered a 3-1 loss to USL League One’s Toronto FC II on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the preseason finale.

Steevan Dos Santos scored for Pittsburgh off an assist from Kenardo Forbes in the 49th minute to cut in half a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Six minutes later, the Riverhounds were awarded a penalty kick, but a shot from Christian Volesky sailed over the crossbar.

Toronto added an insurance goal in the 60th minute.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.