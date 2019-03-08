Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plenty to praise as Penguins take 1st of back-to-back games vs. Blue Jackets | TribLIVE.com
Plenty to praise as Penguins take 1st of back-to-back games vs. Blue Jackets

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Friday, March 8, 2019 8:14 a.m
852896_web1_gtr-pens07-030819
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo makes a save on the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin in the third period Thursday, March 7, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

In the most important stretch of the season, the Penguins are starting to get hot.

Thursday night, they won the first of two crucial games against the Blue Jackets, with a return match coming Saturday in Columbus.

The Penguins shutout the Blue Jackets, 3-0. And a lot went right along the way.

Matt Murray pitched a shutout. Phil Kessel finally scored. The banged-up defense held its own again. Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann continue to mesh with their new teammates. And Mike Sullivan’s team continued its mastery of Columbus.

LISTEN: Plenty to praise as Penguins take 1st of 2 against Blue Jackets

That’s eight straight wins for the Penguins over their neighbors down I-70. The victory propelled Pittsburgh into third place of the Metro Division. That’s two points clear of the two wild-card teams: Carolina and Montreal.

And its four points in front of the slumping Blue Jackets, who have lost four of six. Meanwhile the Penguins have won four of five.

Our Penguins beat writer, Jonathan Bombulie joined me at PPG Paints Arena to wrap it up in our Sided.co podcast.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

