Podcast: How many points will Penguins get in 4 games this week?

Brian Metzer of the Penguins radio network joins me for our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast.

We talk about Matt Murray’s steady play. Was he the star of the weekend? And can he hold up up against the Capitals on Tuesday night?

We get into the emergence of the Florida guys, particularly Nick Bjugstad, of late.

Also, the solid performance of the new defensemen is a major story. We can’t go far talking about the Penguins improved efforts of late without a stick tap toward Erik Gudbranson and Zach Trotman.

Also, Metz predicts how many points the Penguins will gather over the next four games before we speak again. The Penguins host Washington on Tuesday. Then they visit Buffalo on Thursday, followed back-to-back home games against the Blues and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday.

Oh, and we give you the much anticipated U.S. dates for the Tool tour as well .

