Podcast: How many points will Penguins get in 4 games this week? | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Podcast: How many points will Penguins get in 4 games this week?

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:26 a.m
868433_web1_AP_18354071327319
AP
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) defends against Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) in the first period Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Washington.

Brian Metzer of the Penguins radio network joins me for our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast.

We talk about Matt Murray’s steady play. Was he the star of the weekend? And can he hold up up against the Capitals on Tuesday night?

We get into the emergence of the Florida guys, particularly Nick Bjugstad, of late.

Also, the solid performance of the new defensemen is a major story. We can’t go far talking about the Penguins improved efforts of late without a stick tap toward Erik Gudbranson and Zach Trotman.

LISTEN: How many points will Penguins get over next 4 games?

Also, Metz predicts how many points the Penguins will gather over the next four games before we speak again. The Penguins host Washington on Tuesday. Then they visit Buffalo on Thursday, followed back-to-back home games against the Blues and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday.

Oh, and we give you the much anticipated U.S. dates for the Tool tour as well .

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

