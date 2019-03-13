Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Podcast: How the Antonio Brown deal came together for the Raiders
Breakfast With Benz

Podcast: How the Antonio Brown deal came together for the Raiders

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:14 a.m
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Marcus Mosher works for Bleacher Report, Pro Football Weekly and The Athletic (Dallas).

But most importantly, for our purposes, he’s the managing editor of TheRaidersWire.com, of the USA Today NFL platforms.

In Wednesday’s Sided.co podcast, Mosher joins me to talk about how the Antonio Brown deal came together between the Steelers and Raiders.

LISTEN: Raiders’ view of the Antonio Brown trade

Also, we forecast how he will perform in Oakland and whether the Steelers could’ve gotten more in return for his service. And we debate whether the Las Vegas angle had anything to do with Brown signing off on the trade and his new contract.

Plus, did the Raiders strongly consider bringing Le’Veon Bell on board with him?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

