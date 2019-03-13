Podcast: How the Antonio Brown deal came together for the Raiders

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

And I thought I had a lot of jobs!

Marcus Mosher works for Bleacher Report, Pro Football Weekly and The Athletic (Dallas).

But most importantly, for our purposes, he’s the managing editor of TheRaidersWire.com, of the USA Today NFL platforms.

In Wednesday’s Sided.co podcast, Mosher joins me to talk about how the Antonio Brown deal came together between the Steelers and Raiders.

Also, we forecast how he will perform in Oakland and whether the Steelers could’ve gotten more in return for his service. And we debate whether the Las Vegas angle had anything to do with Brown signing off on the trade and his new contract.

Plus, did the Raiders strongly consider bringing Le’Veon Bell on board with him?

