Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Podcast part 2: Eric Kasperowicz remembers ex-North Hills coach Jack McCurry | TribLIVE.com
Other Local

Podcast part 2: Eric Kasperowicz remembers ex-North Hills coach Jack McCurry

Tribune-Review

About an hour ago

Eric Kasperowicz recalled the influence his high school coach had on him as a player and even today as a coach at Pine-Richland.

“Coach Jack McCurry, one of the best in the whole country, if not the best,” Kasperowicz said during the second part of this week’s episode of the “Huddle Up with Gus” podcast. “Learned a lot of values and lessons from him. … I was able to coach under him for a number of years.”

Kasperowicz said much of how he conducts business as a coach today he learned from McCurry.

“We try to stay as cutting edge as we can. I think we’re cutting edge, trying to stay one step ahead of everybody else,” Kasperowicz said. “When I got (to Pine-Richland), I knew we couldn’t beat Central Catholic and North Allegheny because we didn’t have those monster kids. We’re a very small 6A school. We had to find our niche.

“Our niche was to spread them out and use skill a little bit. … That’s kind of been our recipe for success.”

•••

Coming Wednesday: Part 3 with Eric Kasperowicz

•••

Part 1: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs


1294409_web1_gtr-GusPodcast2
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz talks with his team after defeating Manheim Township in a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Mansion Park in Altoona.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.