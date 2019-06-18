Podcast part 2: Eric Kasperowicz remembers ex-North Hills coach Jack McCurry

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Eric Kasperowicz recalled the influence his high school coach had on him as a player and even today as a coach at Pine-Richland.

“Coach Jack McCurry, one of the best in the whole country, if not the best,” Kasperowicz said during the second part of this week’s episode of the “Huddle Up with Gus” podcast. “Learned a lot of values and lessons from him. … I was able to coach under him for a number of years.”

Kasperowicz said much of how he conducts business as a coach today he learned from McCurry.

“We try to stay as cutting edge as we can. I think we’re cutting edge, trying to stay one step ahead of everybody else,” Kasperowicz said. “When I got (to Pine-Richland), I knew we couldn’t beat Central Catholic and North Allegheny because we didn’t have those monster kids. We’re a very small 6A school. We had to find our niche.

“Our niche was to spread them out and use skill a little bit. … That’s kind of been our recipe for success.”

•••

Coming Wednesday: Part 3 with Eric Kasperowicz

•••

Part 1: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review