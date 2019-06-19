Podcast part 3: Eric Kasperowicz explains recruiting process, recalls college days

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

As a 1993 Parade All-American, then-North Hills standout quarterback Eric Kasperowicz had more scholarship offers than he could count. In the end, his choice came down to Pitt, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Syracuse.

“Being a family guy, I knew deep down I wasn’t going to go far away,” he said.

Ultimately, he chose coach Johnny Majors and Pitt.

“They told me what I wanted to hear, that I was going to have a chance to compete at the quarterback position,” Kasperowicz said during this week’s “Huddle Up with Gus” podcast, recalling the recruiting process and his college days. “Penn State wanted me to play that rover position, their hero position that they have made famous. That’s what kind of what made the decision for me.”

Kasperowicz indeed saw playing time as a freshman for the Panthers. But not at quarterback.

“Two days in I was moved over to the defensive side of the ball,” he said.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review