Podcast part 4: Eric Kasperowicz begins his coaching career | TribLIVE.com
Other Local

Podcast part 4: Eric Kasperowicz begins his coaching career

Tribune-Review

About a minute ago

Eric Kasperowicz often was told by coaches and those close to him that he would make a good coach one day.

When his playing days were over, he decided to find out.

“I had a feeling that if I wasn’t going to play, I’d be a coach,” Kasperowicz said in part 4 of this week’s “Huddle Up with Gus” podcast. “I knew I wanted to be involved with athletics and sports.

“My decision … was, should I go the college route, the GA-type thing and try to go that route, or try to go into high school again. I had such a great high school career, and being close to my family and whatnot, I had an education background.

”A couple of the mentors I had said, you know college is awesome and all, but it’s tough. It’s tough on your family and traveling, the instability of it.

“I decided at the time to go the high school route, and the rest is history.”

Part 1: ‘Huddle Up’: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs

Part 2: Eric Kasperowicz remembers ex-North Hills coach Jack McCurry

Part 3: Eric Kasperowicz explains recruiting process, recalls college days

•••

Coming Friday: Part 5 with Eric Kasperowicz


1307137_web1_gtr-GusPodcast3-061719
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz celebrates after the Rams defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 41-21, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
