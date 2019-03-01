Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Podcast: Previewing critical matchup for Penguins vs. sliding Sabres | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Podcast: Previewing critical matchup for Penguins vs. sliding Sabres

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Friday, March 1, 2019 7:24 a.m
820292_web1_gtr-weekinpics04-100118
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin gets sandwiched between the Sabres’ Nathan Beaulieu and Casey Mittelstadt (r) in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

7 minutes ago

The Penguins are in Buffalo on Friday night to play the Sabres. It’s an important game in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres made a push in the wild-card chase, but they’ve bottomed out lately, losing seven of nine.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are trying to secure the final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, or at least the second wild-card spot.

With Columbus’ 4-3 win over Philadelphia last night, the Blue Jackets pushed the Penguins back into ninth place in the conference.

Buffalo News Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski — formerly of the Pittsburgh sports journalism parish — joins me for the Sided.co podcast Friday to look at the matchup.

LISTEN: Previewing Penguins’ matchup vs. sliding Sabres

We dive into the reasons why the Sabres are struggling, Jack Eichel’s numbers and whether the city is currently looking at Buffalo as a real contender.

Plus, what kind of threat do they pose to the Penguins tonight and in the rematch on March 14.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

