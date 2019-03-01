Podcast: Previewing critical matchup for Penguins vs. sliding Sabres

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Penguins are in Buffalo on Friday night to play the Sabres. It’s an important game in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres made a push in the wild-card chase, but they’ve bottomed out lately, losing seven of nine.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are trying to secure the final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, or at least the second wild-card spot.

With Columbus’ 4-3 win over Philadelphia last night, the Blue Jackets pushed the Penguins back into ninth place in the conference.

Buffalo News Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski — formerly of the Pittsburgh sports journalism parish — joins me for the Sided.co podcast Friday to look at the matchup.

We dive into the reasons why the Sabres are struggling, Jack Eichel’s numbers and whether the city is currently looking at Buffalo as a real contender.

Plus, what kind of threat do they pose to the Penguins tonight and in the rematch on March 14.

