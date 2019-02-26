Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Podcast: Why do the Penguins think they can fix Erik Gudbranson? | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Podcast: Why do the Penguins think they can fix Erik Gudbranson?

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:45 a.m
803194_web1_gtr-pens13-101718
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Canucks’ Erik Gudbranson takes out the Penguin’s Dominik Simon in the third period Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

27 minutes ago

Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio Network joins me for our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast.

We recap Jim Rutherford’s moves at the trade deadline. Erik Gudbranson largely has flamed out in the NHL at this point. Why do the Penguins think they can fix him?

We dive into why the Penguins seem to think getting Gudbranson’s size and toughness is so important.

Also, Rutherford admits he is nervous about the franchise’s playoff prospects. We examine a crucial upcoming schedule which will tell us if he should be.

LISTEN: Why do the Penguins think they can fix Erik Gudbranson?

The Penguins kept their 2019 first-round draft choice. Is that wise? Or could the club have used that to procure better talent?

The mystery of Teddy Blueger continues as well.

Also, if you missed the Pittsburgh tour date for “The Struts,” we have that for you.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

