Podcast: Why do the Penguins think they can fix Erik Gudbranson?

Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio Network joins me for our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast.

We recap Jim Rutherford’s moves at the trade deadline. Erik Gudbranson largely has flamed out in the NHL at this point. Why do the Penguins think they can fix him?

We dive into why the Penguins seem to think getting Gudbranson’s size and toughness is so important.

Also, Rutherford admits he is nervous about the franchise’s playoff prospects. We examine a crucial upcoming schedule which will tell us if he should be.

The Penguins kept their 2019 first-round draft choice. Is that wise? Or could the club have used that to procure better talent?

The mystery of Teddy Blueger continues as well.

Also, if you missed the Pittsburgh tour date for “The Struts,” we have that for you.

